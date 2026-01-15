Raft CEO and founder Shubhi Mishra said the biggest challenges facing the Department of War remain unsolved at the tactical edge, where legacy systems and disconnected data continue to constrain operational decision-making.

The 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 will provide a forum to examine how research and innovation are addressing persistent defense challenges. Hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, the event features discussions focused on technologies and strategies that support U.S. military capabilities and national security. Register now.

Speaking in an interview with Executive Mosaic on the sidelines of the 2025 Baird Defense & Government Conference, Mishra discussed how Raft is approaching those challenges by focusing on software that connects operators with enterprise-level decision-makers.

The executive emphasized that many of the hardest problems in defense technology are not new, but persist because systems were optimized for narrow missions, specific units or past decades.



What Is Raft?

Raft is a defense technology company that develops artificial intelligence and data-driven software designed to turn complex information into actionable insights for U.S. military and government missions.

Mishra noted that this year, her company will continue to develop technology that enables capabilities to support operations at the unit level and larger operational environments. She said Raft is expanding its footprint across multiple theaters, including U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Central Command, and is evaluating how its capabilities could contribute to defense initiatives, including the Golden Dome.

What Did Mishra Say About AI?

Regarding artificial intelligence, Mishra noted that AI at the tactical edge presents different challenges than cloud-based AI, largely due to the limited computing power and infrastructure available. She stressed that while AI can assist with execution and presenting courses of action, decision-making in defense contexts should remain with humans.

Who Is Shubhi Mishra?

Shubhi Mishra is a recipient of the Wash100 Award, an honor given annually by Executive Mosaic to top government contracting and national security executives.

Under her leadership, Raft achieved several notable wins and accomplishments in 2025. In January, the company released an updated version of its Raft Data Platform, designed to help the Department of War organize and manage its data. Harnessing AI, the application enables in-depth analysis and rapid processing essential for the vast amounts of information passing through the Pentagon.

Raft’s recent contract wins include: