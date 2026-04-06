Kpler has partnered with Esri to integrate its data into Esri Velocity to enable mission partners to access real-time maritime and commodity intelligence within their existing geospatial workflows.

Kpler’s partnership with Esri reflects the growing importance of real-time data integration in intelligence operations. Attend the 2026 Intel Summit and join government and industry leaders as they discuss emerging technologies shaping mission decision-making. Secure your spot now!

Brian Kesecker, executive director of government business and strategy at Kpler, announced the partnership in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

How Does Kpler Data In Esri Velocity Support Mission Partners?

In addition to providing mission partners with access to maritime intelligence within existing ArcGIS workflows, Kpler data streaming through Esri Velocity enables a more dynamic operational picture to support strategic planning and supply chain risk assessment while reducing analytical overhead and accelerating the transition from data to decision.

According to Esri, the Kpler feed in ArcGIS Velocity integrates Kpler-sourced automatic identification system data to deliver near real-time insight into vessel activity across global maritime domains. This capability supports use cases such as monitoring vessel activity, tracking expected arrivals and route deviations, and assessing maritime traffic density and congestion to inform safety and compliance efforts.

What Did Brian Kesecker Say About the Partnership?

Kesecker, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the partnership seeks to address the need for authoritative, real-time data on maritime activity, energy flows and commodity movement within operational geospatial environments.

He noted that Esri platforms are widely used across the military, intelligence community and Department of Homeland Security to plan, assess and respond to missions, while Kpler data has historically informed similar processes in parallel.

“I am grateful to the teams at Esri and Kpler who made this integration a reality, and I look forward to continuing to build capabilities that serve those entrusted with our nation’s most consequential missions,” Kesecker added.

In an Executive Spotlight interview, Kesecker discussed the role of unclassified maritime intelligence and commercial data in supporting faster decision-making for national security missions.

What Is Kpler?

Kpler is a data analytics company focused on providing real-time intelligence on global trade flows, including maritime activity, energy markets and commodity movements.

The company has launched a new model context protocol capability designed to provide defense and government users with faster access to maritime intelligence and analytics.