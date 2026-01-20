Kpler has introduced a new model context protocol capability designed to give government and defense users faster access to maritime intelligence and analytics.

According to a video the company shared with ExecutiveBiz, the technology, known as Kpler MCP, allows analysts to generate structured insights, dashboards and trend analyses through natural language queries—eliminating the need for coding, data engineering or manual data extraction.

Watch the full video here:

How Does Kpler MCP Work?

Kpler MCP functions as an integration layer that connects large language models with Kpler’s proprietary intelligence datasets. It integrates directly into existing large language model environments such as ChatGPT or Claude, and generates outputs in seconds.

In the video, Kpler demonstrates how a simple prompt can be converted into actionable intelligence spanning supply chains, industrial capacity and geopolitical risk.

In one example, the platform identifies lithium trades delivered to China during the first week of January and distinguishes them by shipment volume and vessel activity. In another, MCP generates a dashboard showing lithium shipments arriving in December 2025, including risk and compliance status for the vessels involved.

The system can also surface longer-term patterns. A three-year analysis highlighted in the video shows nearly 8 million metric tons of lithium flowing into China across more than 2,300 trades, with year-over-year growth exceeding 10 percent.

Unlike traditional data platforms that require technical expertise, MCP is designed for non-technical users operating in analytical, operational and planning roles.

Why Is Kpler MCP Relevant for Government and Defense Users?

Brian Kesecker, executive director of U.S. government business and strategy at Kpler, said the MCP capability is intended to support defense, intelligence and civilian agencies that increasingly rely on unclassified commercial data to inform decisions.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the capability, Kesecker described MCP as a way to help mission partners “access, interpret, and operationalize” global trade and supply chain intelligence “with greater speed and precision.” He said the capability “provides measurable operational benefit,” particularly for public sector users, noting that it reduces analytic cycle times and improves decision quality at tactical, operational and strategic levels.

How Is Kpler Engaging Mission Partners?

To align MCP with government requirements, Kpler will conduct structured evaluation engagements with military, federal civilian and intelligence community stakeholders. These sessions are designed to demonstrate operational use cases, capture agency-specific needs and guide future enhancements.