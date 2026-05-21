Chenega Naswik International has received a $6.4 million contract to provide security services for the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia

CNI President David Pine said the award is a source of pride for the company and a key component of its law enforcement agency business line

The contract has a 5-year period of performance which begins this May

Chenega Corporation subsidiary Chenega Naswik International will work to provide the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy in Quantico, Virginia, with security services 24/7 under a new, competitively awarded contract.

What is the Scope of the FBI Academy Contract?

Chenega told ExecutiveBiz on Wednesday that the security services required under the contract include access control, visitor screening and visitor badge processing. The contract has a performance period of 5 years and is worth $6.4 million. Work begins May 2026.

Commenting on the award, CNI President David Pine said, “The Chenega team is proud to have been awarded this contract once again and continue its partnership with the FBI’s Training Division.”

“Supporting the FBI Academy is an important component of Chenega’s law enforcement agency business line which includes projects with the United States Secret Service James J. Rowley Training Center, DHS Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers and the NASA Protective Services Training Academy,” Pine added.

What Other Security Services Contracts Has CNI Secured in 2026?

The contract with the FBI Academy is CNI’s latest security services award from U.S. government customers this year. In late March, the Chenega subsidiary announced having secured an $8.5 million contract to continue its role of supporting force protection operations at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Humphreys Engineer Center in Alexandria, Virginia. CNI had delivered similar services since 2023, and with the contract, the company would continue providing support through September 2030.

And in early March, CNI secured a five-year, $78.6 million task order from the Department of Homeland Security via its FPS Acquisition Division multiple award contract for protective security officer services. The award called for the provision of access control, patrol support and other armed security guard services at IRS headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the IRS New Carrollton Center in Lanham, Maryland. Work on the contract is expected to start in June and run through May 2031.