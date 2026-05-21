CTC and Quantum Knight have teamed up to advance post-quantum cyber protections for government and industrial networks

The partnership centers on software-based encryption designed to counter AI-driven and quantum-era threats

CLEAR technology supports deployment on existing infrastructure without hardware replacement

Concurrent Technologies Corp . and Quantum Knight have partnered to support the deployment of post-quantum cybersecurity technologies for government and industrial systems.

What Will the CTC-Quantum Knight Partnership Focus On?

The companies said Tuesday the collaboration will support the certification, integration and deployment of Quantum Knight’s Computational Layer for Encrypted Access Restriction, or CLEAR, cryptosystem software, a software-driven encryption system built to protect sensitive data and communications from evolving cyber threats, including AI-enabled attacks and future quantum computing risks.

“Post-quantum cybersecurity is no longer theoretical. Adversaries are already targeting infrastructure that was never designed for modern cyber warfare,” said Edward Sheehan Jr. , who is set to retire as president and CEO of CTC in June. “Our role as a non-profit, is to identify and deliver technologies that are ready for real-world deployment, and this partnership reflects that mission.”

What Technology Is Being Deployed?

The CLEAR platform aligns with National Institute of Standards and Technology post-quantum cryptography requirements and supports deployment on existing infrastructure without requiring hardware replacement. It uses Quantum Knight’s HyperKey technology, a FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic module that operates entirely in software.

HyperKey allows endpoints to authenticate identities, manage access permissions and encrypt data at the source, helping minimize attack surfaces and remove centralized points of vulnerability. The technology also supports ultra-low-latency communications and delivers encryption strength comparable to 10,240-bit symmetric keys.

The effort also builds on CTC’s expanding cybersecurity and resilience work, including its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 status, achieved in 2025. CTC recently secured a $21 million contract to provide cybersecurity support for facility control systems within the Marine Corps Installations Pacific region and separately received contracts from the Marine Corps and the Defense Logistics Agency, supporting energy resilience, cybersecurity and metal casting production efforts.