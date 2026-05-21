Amentum Appoints Sam Nazari to New Chief AI Architect Role

Amentum has created its first-ever chief AI architect role to deepen focus on enterprise AI

Sam Nazari was chosen to lead the company’s AI integration efforts

Nazari brings DARPA program experience and background in mission-focused AI technologies

Amentum has appointed Sam Nazari as its first chief AI architect, a newly established position created to advance the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

What Will Sam Nazari Oversee at Amentum?

Nazari will oversee customer-facing AI initiatives and internal automation efforts while leading Amentum’s enterprise-wide AI integration strategy to advance innovation and enhance mission outcomes for customers in the defense, intelligence, space, energy and commercial industries. He will also guide AI investments based on customer priorities and ensure deployments comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and client standards.

“With Sam’s unique expertise, he will strategically drive results-focused AI solutions that empower our customers to tackle their most complex challenges – ultimately advancing the world’s most critical missions,” said Jill Bruning, chief technology officer at Amentum and a past Wash100 Award winner.

What Experience Does Nazari Bring to the Role?

Nazari previously led AI initiatives for Amentum programs supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Before joining the company, he held AI and machine learning positions at Scientific Systems Company Inc. and Systems & Technology Research. He has helped build AI-powered supply chain tools and autonomous technologies tailored for demanding defense and mission environments.

The appointment reflects Amentum’s broader push to expand AI-enabled mission capabilities in its portfolio following technology-focused growth initiatives over the past year. In April 2025, the company secured a $247.6 million Department of War contract to help combat illegal financial networks using AI/ML technologies and advanced analytics to disrupt transnational organized crime, drug trafficking and terrorist financing operations.