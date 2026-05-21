GDIT, CLEAR have partnered to deliver digital identity offerings to federal health and civilian customers

The collaboration expands the deployment of the CLEAR1 secure identity platform in government environments

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will address AI, cloud and cybersecurity priorities

General Dynamics Information Technology and CLEAR have partnered to advance the delivery of secure digital identity management and verification offerings to federal health and civilian agencies.

The GDIT-CLEAR partnership reflects the growing focus on secure digital modernization initiatives across the federal civilian sector. Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 to hear discussions on AI adoption, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity priorities and procurement trends shaping government operations. Reserve your spot now!

Under a strategic collaboration agreement, GDIT said Wednesday it will serve as CLEAR’s federal systems integrator to facilitate the deployment of CLEAR1, the company’s secure identity platform, in government mission environments.

What Does the Partnership Intend to Pursue?

GDIT and CLEAR will develop identity management solutions through GDIT’s Emerge Labs to support health and civilian application use cases.

The companies said the collaboration will focus on providing secure access to electronic records and reducing fraud, waste and abuse across government programs.

GDIT also noted that it has integrated CLEAR1 into its hybrid multicloud products and tools program supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The partnership aligns with GDIT’s Vision, Acceleration and Innovation strategy, which focuses on expanding relationships with commercial tech companies to drive innovation in support of government customers.

What Did GDIT & CLEAR Officials Say About the Partnership?

GDIT President Amy Gilliland said the company works to help government customers deliver secure services while maintaining seamless user experiences.

“Our collaboration with CLEAR strengthens that commitment by enabling agencies to work smarter with modern identity tools that are seamless, trusted and widely applicable across the federal government,” said Gilliland, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said trusted digital identity plays a key role in delivering healthcare and government services.

“We’re proud to combine CLEAR1’s trusted identity platform with GDIT’s deep expertise in federal health and civilian agencies,” Becker said. “Together, this collaboration helps these agencies strengthen protection of sensitive information, reduce identity-driven fraud, and provide more reliable access to the programs that patients, providers and public servants depend on.”

How Does the Collaboration Align With GDIT’s Technology Partnerships?

The CLEAR agreement follows other recent GDIT partnerships focused on emerging technologies and AI for government missions. GDIT recently partnered with NightDragon to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies for federal agencies, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity and autonomous systems.

In March, GDIT collaborated with Seekr to develop agentic AI capabilities to support federal missions.