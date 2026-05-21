Arcfield will continue providing systems engineering and sustainment support to the Navy’s CCS program under a $75 million follow-on contract

The original contract was initially awarded to Rite-Solutions, which Arcfield acquired in December

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Arcfield has secured a $75 million follow-on contract from the U.S. Navy Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to provide full-spectrum systems engineering and sustainment support for the Code 25 Combat Control Systems, or CCS, program.

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The Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday the Navy awarded a potential five-year contract to Rite-Solutions, a federal cybersecurity and IT services provider that Arcfield acquired in December 2025 .

“Our consistent performance and ability to drive continuous advancement have solidified Arcfield’s reputation as an innovative and dependable mission partner,” Arcfield CEO Kevin Kelly stated. “With the addition of Rite-Solutions’ exceptional talent to our team, we are expanding our ability to deliver sophisticated solutions across all operational domains, and we are proud to play a key role in shaping the Navy’s next-generation submarine combat control systems.”

What Will Arcfield Provide Under the Navy’s CCS Contract?

Under the contract, Arcfield will deliver a range of technical services, including hardware and software development, systems integration and testing, cybersecurity, and advanced model-based systems engineering at NUWC facilities in Newport, Rhode Island, and at Arcfield’s office in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The CCS program supports new construction and in-service submarine combat control systems, including the AN/BYG-1.

The company is also supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 Life Extension strategic weapon system, or D5LE SWS, program under a $117 million follow-on contract awarded in April . Work on the contract includes digital and systems engineering, independent scientific analysis, and operational support.

What Capabilities Does Arcfield Offer Customers?

Arcfield provides systems and digital engineering capabilities supporting national security and defense missions. The company offers artificial intelligence-enabled tools, model-based systems engineering, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity and mission assurance capabilities for defense and intelligence customers.

In 2025, Arcfield subsidiary Strategic Technology Consulting launched Intelligent MBSE , an AI-powered systems engineering tool designed to automate analysis, generate engineering artifacts and accelerate digital engineering processes. In the same year, Arcfield partnered with C3 AI to develop enterprise AI applications for defense and intelligence operations .