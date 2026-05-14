GDIT and NightDragon join forces to advance emerging tech adoption

Collaboration focuses on AI, cyber and autonomous systems

Partnership backs joint tech investments for civilian, health and security missions

General Dynamics Information Technology and investment and advisory firm NightDragon have partnered to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies for government missions, GDIT said Wednesday.

What Will the GDIT-NightDragon Partnership Support?

The partnership aims to align NightDragon’s portfolio of cybersecurity, defense and national security companies with GDIT-supported government programs. This initiative seeks to hasten the deployment of commercial technologies in regulated government environments, across all domains. The initiative will also support joint investments in technical capabilities for civilian, health and national security missions.

Amy Gilliland , president of GDIT and a nine-time Wash100 Award winner, said the partnership reflects the company’s efforts to deliver scalable, secure commercial technologies to federal customers.

“We look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to further accelerate innovation and rapidly deliver mission-ready technology solutions that are proven, secure and scalable,” Gilliland said.

How Does the Collaboration Build on Existing Efforts?

The agreement expands GDIT’s broader Vision, Innovation and Acceleration strategy , which focuses on partnerships with emerging technology companies. GDIT said the partnership with NightDragon has already generated more than $120 million in contracts, including work with Horizon3.ai to strengthen cybersecurity protections for critical infrastructure at military installations.

The collaboration also builds on GDIT’s previous efforts to expand AI and digital modernization capabilities. In March, the company partnered with Seekr to develop agentic AI capabilities to enhance government decision-making and operational performance. GDIT also introduced the DOGMA AI decision-making platform , which supports mission areas including critical infrastructure protection, aerial threat detection and border security.