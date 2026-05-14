CDC awards Entarian a contract to help NSSP with its cloud modernization effort

CDC’s contract aims to enhance detection and analysis of emerging health threats

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will explore AI, modernization and emerging federal health technologies

Entarian has secured a two-year $27 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, to provide cloud hosting support for the National Syndromic Surveillance Program , or NSSP.

The CDC’s continued investment in cloud-based public health infrastructure through the National Syndromic Surveillance Program points to the increasing role of secure digital technologies in federal healthcare. Hear how agencies are approaching modernization, AI and data strategies at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Register today.

What Will Entarian Support Under the CDC Contract?

The company said Wednesday it will provide secure, scalable cloud hosting services in support of the NSSP, helping the CDC strengthen national public health surveillance capabilities and bolster the detection and analysis of emerging health threats.

Jessica Maloney , senior vice president of civilian programs at Entarian, said the initiative will enable faster identification and assessment of emerging public health risks, supporting more effective response efforts.

“By supporting NSSP’s transition to a secure, scalable cloud environment, we help CDC accelerate insights that protect communities nationwide,” Maloney said.

The award builds on Entarian’s recent transformation following the integration of Sev1Tech under the Entarian brand , a move aimed at consolidating engineering, digital modernization and enterprise capabilities. The company said it is focused on helping agencies connect systems, manage data and secure enterprise environments in regulated settings.

What Is the NSSP Program?

NSSP is a CDC-backed initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity to identify, track and respond to public health threats in a timely manner. Through collaboration and data-sharing efforts, the program integrates real-time electronic health information from multiple sources to strengthen situational awareness, reduce information gaps and support faster, data-driven public health decision-making.