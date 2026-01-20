General Dynamics Information Technology has introduced its new artificial intelligence-driven capability designed to support accelerated decision-making across complex and contested environments.

The General Dynamics business unit said Monday that the Defense Operations Grid Mesh Accelerator, or DOGMA, supports a wide range of use cases, including critical infrastructure protection, aerial threat detection, border security, transportation optimization and smart traffic monitoring, and public safety awareness.

What Is GDIT’s Defense Operations Grid Mesh Accelerator?

DOGMA combines machine learning, cloud computing and satellite connectivity to process and analyze data.

The platform can be deployed anywhere, including in low Earth orbit, and can be customized to meet mission requirements of defense, intelligence and civilian agencies.

“DOGMA will enable operators to act on information faster, anticipate emerging threats and maintain decision advantage,” stated Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for defense at GDIT. “Agencies across the government can use this solution to support our nation’s most vital priorities.”

GDIT plans to add quantum-safe encryption, adaptive large language model agents, and expanded interoperability and connectivity across all domains and operational environments to DOGMA in the future.

How Has DOGMA Performed in Military Exercises?

GDIT has already demonstrated DOGMA’s operational impact during multiple defense exercises. At the Technology Readiness Experimentation Event T-REX-25-2, in April 2025, the company partnered with Amazon Web Services to deploy DOGMA for monitoring unmanned aerial systems.

During Cyber Fortress 2025, a large-scale exercise simulating a combined cyber and physical attack on a power grid, DOGMA delivered real-time visibility into aerial threats and supported coordinated response actions. The system maintained operations even in environments with limited or disrupted communications and power.