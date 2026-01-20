Luanne Pavco has been named to the board of directors of Excella , where she will provide strategic guidance as the company pursues continued growth and modernization, according to a press release sent to ExecutiveBiz.

“I look forward to advising on the strategy to grow both top line and bottom-line results while retaining and growing the talent that makes it possible,” said Pavco.

Who Is Luanne Pavco?

Pavco is a veteran technology executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across the federal technology market. She has held senior roles at multiple federal-facing companies, leading organizations through sustained growth from early-stage businesses to large enterprises.

A previous Wash100 Award winner, Pavco currently serves as adviser and coach at Three Bridges Consulting, a consultancy firm she founded in 2023. She was previously the chief operating officer of QinetiQ US and the president of Avantus Services and COO of Avantus Federal prior to its acquisition by QinetiQ US in 2022.

Pavco spent over five years at Slalom as regional general manager, where she led growth strategy and oversaw delivery operations during the launch of new offices. Before that, she spent more than a decade at IBM in senior public sector leadership roles, including managing partner for public sector global services and vice president of public sector consulting.

What Are Excella CEO’s Thoughts on Pavco’s Appointment?