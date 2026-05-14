Charles F. Day & Associates Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

CFDay achieves CMMC Level 2 certification supporting CUI protection

Certification builds on CFDay’s ISO, CMMI and SDVOSB credentials

The 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will explore AI in cyber defense, zero trust and cyber resilience

Charles F. Day & Associates, or CFDay, has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The achievement of CMMC Level 2 certification comes as defense contractors continue to strengthen cybersecurity protection across the defense industrial base. Leaders and experts will explore AI in cyber defense, zero trust, post-quantum cryptography, cyber resilience and more at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Reserve your seat now!

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, CFDay said the certification builds on its existing credentials, including CMMI Services Maturity Level 5, CMMI Development Maturity Level 3, and ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications.

What Is CMMC Level 2?

CMMC Level 2 is DOW’s required cybersecurity standard for contractors handling controlled unclassified information.

The certification requires organizations to implement 110 security controls aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 and undergo an independent third-party assessment to validate compliance.

CFDay said the certification reinforces its commitment to cybersecurity, operational resilience and mission-focused customer support.

What Is CFDay?

Founded in 1995, Charles F. Day & Associates is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business headquartered in Davenport, Iowa.

CFDay is focused on supporting national security and public sector missions by delivering IT consulting, program and acquisition management, modeling and simulation, training and doctrine development, and law enforcement program support for defense and civilian agencies and research organizations.