IonQ has opened a new quantum computing research and development facility in Boulder, Colorado, expanding the company’s semiconductor and trapped-ion quantum research footprint as it accelerates work on scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

The new 22,000-square-foot laboratory complex will be equipped with a quantum computer in the coming months, supporting future-generation semiconductor ion trap chips, IonQ said Tuesday.

Company executives Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO, and Chris Ballance, president of quantum computing, joined Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility.

Why Did IonQ Choose Boulder for the New Quantum Facility?

Colorado’s growing quantum technology ecosystem and access to specialized engineering talent were key factors in selecting Boulder for the expansion.

“Quantum is Now!” said de Masi. “IonQ is delivering, today, on the promise of using our advanced quantum technologies to solve the world’s most complex problems.”

The laboratories are located within Boulder 38, a research and innovation campus developed by Breakthrough Properties.

How Will the Facility Support IonQ’s Quantum Development Strategy?

The Boulder labs will focus heavily on semiconductor ion trap chip development and testing. David Allcock, IonQ’s vice president of science for quantum computing, will lead the effort.

Ballance said the company’s trapped-ion architecture uses electronics rather than lasers to build quantum systems, an approach designed to improve manufacturability through existing semiconductor supply chains.

The company said the Boulder operation will help refine the performance of its trapped-ion chips and support its road map toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Earlier this week, SkyWater Technology stockholders approved IonQ’s proposed $1.8 billion acquisition of the semiconductor foundry company. The deal is intended to strengthen IonQ’s chip manufacturing and quantum infrastructure capabilities.

How Is IonQ Expanding Its Federal and Defense Presence?

IonQ has positioned itself within the federal technology and defense sectors through research partnerships and government-backed quantum initiatives.

In April, the company demonstrated photonic interconnection between remote trapped-ion quantum systems as part of a project supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

IonQ also recently partnered with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security on a U.S. Air Force-sponsored effort examining zero trust frameworks for future quantum computing environments.