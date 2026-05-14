SOSi and Janes integrate military intelligence data through the exoINSIGHT platform

Partnership combines AI-powered analytics with analyst-validated defense intelligence

The 2026 Intel Summit will examine AI, cyber and secure information-sharing across the intelligence community

SOSi and Janes have partnered to integrate Janes’ military intelligence data into SOSi’s exoINSIGHT platform to support defense and intelligence customers with contextualized threat analysis and operational insight.

As SOSi and Janes expand access to integrated intelligence analysis through the exoINSIGHT platform, government and industry leaders are continuing broader conversations around the future of data-driven national security capabilities. The 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will bring together experts to discuss data, AI, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing, while exploring how agencies are modernizing mission operations in a constrained fiscal environment. Save your spot now at this SOSI-backed event.

In a joint release published Wednesday, the companies said the collaboration brings together curated open-source and real-time data with validated military intelligence to support threat monitoring, operational assessments and strategic analysis within a unified environment.

The integration also combines exoINSIGHT’s database of more than five billion structured records related to geopolitical competition involving China, Russia and Iran with Janes military intelligence holdings, allowing analysts to examine force posture and military capabilities alongside broader operational and regional developments.

What Is exoINSIGHT?

exoINSIGHT is an artificial intelligence-powered software-as-a-service platform that contains interconnected national security-related datasets, including biographical data, scientific and technical research, media, defense industrial base information, and procurement and corporate records.

The platform also offers analytics tools such as visualization, translation and narrative tracking capabilities to support intelligence analysis.

What Does the Partnership Intend to Deliver?

According to SOSi and Janes, the integrated platform is intended to provide cross-domain analysis capabilities, automated intelligence synthesis and visibility into military, supply chain and information operations activity.

The companies said the platform will allow analysts to correlate military movements with disinformation campaigns and strategic communications while identifying relationships between force structures and emerging influence activities through machine learning and natural language processing.

The partnership also aims to provide integrated visibility into manufacturers, subsystems and global business networks to identify risks and vulnerabilities.

What Did the CEOs of SOSi and Janes Say About the Partnership?

SOSi CEO Julian Setian, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the partnership combines Janes’ validated intelligence with exoINSIGHT’s curated data to provide a unified view of military capability and intent.

“For too long, analysts have had to connect the dots across tools that weren’t built to work together,” Setian said. “This synergistic relationship changes that—fusing Janes validated intelligence with exoINSIGHT’s curated data to provide a unified, real-time understanding of both military capability and intent.”

Janes CEO Blake Bartlett said the collaboration extends Janes’ intelligence into a broader data environment.

“By combining Janes authoritative foundational intelligence with the real-time data in SOSi’s exoINSIGHT platform, we’re bringing deeper context and, ultimately, decision advantage to our customers’ critical missions,” Bartlett said.