IonQ Demonstrates Networked Quantum Systems

IonQ has achieved photonic interconnection between two independent trapped-ion quantum systems, marking the first demonstration of connected quantum computers among remote quantum processing units under a project with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

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The quantum computing company said Tuesday the achievement supports efforts to scale quantum computing beyond a single processor.

How Did IonQ Demonstrate Quantum Entanglement Between Systems?

IonQ said it connected two remote quantum systems to validate the generation, transmission and detection of photons used to create quantum entanglement between commercial quantum computers at a distance.

The company said the result builds on earlier laboratory work and supports the use of photonic links to connect separated trapped-ion platforms while maintaining the coherence required for complex quantum operations.

What Did IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi Say About the Development?

IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi said the milestone represents a step in the company’s transition from individual quantum processors to distributed, networked architectures.

“Scaling quantum computation beyond the limits of a single chip is essential for realizing a future quantum internet. This demonstration proves that our trapped-ion platform is uniquely suited for the high-fidelity networking required to solve the world’s most complex problems,” he added.

How Does the Research Project Align With IonQ’s Federal & Defense Initiatives?

IonQ said the project was partially funded by the U.S. government through an agreement with AFRL and reflects its ongoing engagement with defense and federal partners to support national security and scientific research initiatives.

The company highlighted several related developments, including its advancement to Stage B of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agenc’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative; the launch of its IonQ Federal division with Robert Cardillo, a national security and intelligence expert and a four-time Wash100 awardee, as executive chairman; and the appointment of John Raymond, a retired U.S. Space Force general and a three-time Wash100 honoree, to the board.

In January, IonQ announced plans to acquire Seed Innovations and SkyWater Technology to accelerate quantum computing development.