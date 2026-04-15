John Humphrey, SVP for operations at Integral Federal, has spent his career helping smaller GovCon firms achieve success against larger companies.

He is now leading a critical effort at Integral Federal by expanding its support for national security customers while strengthening its IT modernization offerings.

Humphrey sat down with ExecutiveBiz to discuss how the company is using AI to better help customers, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Compliance and what separates Integral Federal from competitors.

John Humphrey has built his career by helping smaller companies take on, and beat, larger competitors. Humphrey, Integral Federal senior vice president for operations, has helped implement the processes and infrastructure required to scale effectively and consistently deliver for clients and their missions.

Humphrey is now leading a critical initiative at Integral Federal by executing the operations component of the company’s strategic plan. This includes expanding Integral Federal’s support for national security customers while maturing its internal capabilities to strengthen its IT modernization offerings.

Integral Federal is leveraging its 2024 acquisition of Pragmatics to build a more integrated organization that can meet growing demand and evolving customer requirements. It is also developing the skills of its outstanding workforce to meet the company’s growth plan technology objectives, deliver even better solutions to clients and grow employees’ careers as the company advances.

Humphrey sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Spotlight interview to discuss how Integral Federal is using artificial intelligence to better help customers, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification compliance, how the company is responding to the federal government’s demands for more commercial technology offerings and what separates Integral Federal from competitors.

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ExecutiveBiz: How is Integral Federal currently utilizing AI to support your customers’ missions?

John Humphrey: For over 35 years, Integral Federal has helped clients adopt emerging technologies to advance mission outcomes. Today, we are integrating practical AI and machine learning solutions directly into mission workflows to automate time-intensive data review processes and enhance analytical accuracy.

For one customer, these solutions have significantly reduced the labor hours required to review large datasets while simultaneously lowering error rates. Importantly, our approach is not about replacing personnel—it’s about empowering them. By increasing efficiency and throughput, AI enables teams to focus on higher-value analysis and mission-critical decision-making.

EBiz: How is Integral Federal complying with CMMC requirements?

Humphrey: Complying with CMMC requirements is a natural continuation of our long-standing commitment to protecting sensitive information and supporting our national security mission. We have consistently aligned our security practices with federal cybersecurity standards and believe our customers deserve the highest levels of protection. Having completed our self-assessment, we are now preparing for our CMMC third-party assessor organization, or C3PAO, assessment with the goal of achieving formal CMMC Level 2 certification this summer.

EBiz: How is Integral Federal being responsive to the government’s evolving view on commercial solutions?

Humphrey: Exceeding expectations is a core value of Integral and we consistently look for ways to improve efficiency and mission outcomes. Our Office of Technology continuously evaluates commercial solutions and products that can augment what we are already delivering to our customers. We are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and introducing commercial capabilities when they align with customer needs.

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EBiz: What differentiates Integral Federal in the full & open market?

Humphrey: As an agile mid-tier provider, Integral offers the capabilities of a large enterprise while maintaining flexibility to rapidly adapt to evolving mission needs. Our customer-first approach fosters strong strategic partnerships, ensuring seamless execution while anticipating future challenges. Internally, our Operations, Office of Technology, and Growth offices work in close alignment, creating a flywheel effect that accelerates innovation and delivers measurable mission impact.

