L3Harris Technologies has announced a more than $1 billion expansion of its solid rocket motor production capacity at its site in Orange County, Virginia.

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The company said Wednesday the project will establish the Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities, or VAPF, and generate more than 350 jobs over the next five years. It is also expected to more than double the manufacturing space at the site, which currently spans 256,000 square feet.

“L3Harris’ continued investments in solid rocket motor facilities are bolstering manufacturing capacity for key national defense programs,” said Ken Bedingfield, president of missile solutions at L3Harris. “With a talented workforce and a community committed to long-term success, our expanded presence in Virginia will deliver additional capability to the Department of War and our allies.”

What Is the Purpose of the Proposed Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities?

According to L3Harris, VAPF will support the production of solid rocket motors for multiple Department of War programs.

The new facilities will enable activities, including mixing, casting, grinding and final assembly, as part of the company’s propulsion manufacturing processes.

The Orange County site currently serves as the company’s center of excellence for propellant research and the production of small- to medium-sized solid rocket motors.

How Do Contracts & Facility Expansion Support L3Harris SRM Production Efforts?

L3Harris said it has been expanding and modernizing solid rocket motor production at its sites in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas. The company added that its ongoing investments in facilities, processes and equipment are intended to increase production rates across multiple programs.

In September, the company received a potential $292 million contract to continue producing solid rocket motors for the Javelin weapon system.

In January, L3Harris won a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract. It also secured a potential $400 million contract to produce additional solid rocket boost motors for MDA’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.