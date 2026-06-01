Everfox has tapped veteran tech sales leader Ted Girard as its chief revenue officer

Girard will oversee sales, partnerships and business development as the company expands its market reach

Before joining Everfox, Girard held senior public-sector sales roles at Snowflake and Okta

Former Snowflake executive Ted Girard has been appointed chief revenue officer at Everfox , the high-assurance cybersecurity company said Monday.

What Will He Oversee at Everfox?

As CRO, Girard will lead Everfox’s mission-focused revenue strategy and market expansion efforts, overseeing sales, partnerships and business development activities.

Everfox chairman and CEO Dave Wajsgras , a nine-time Wash100 Award winner, said Girard’s sales leadership experience will help strengthen the company’s position as it expands its defense-grade cybersecurity offerings across government and commercial markets.

“The insights that he brings, particularly around sales strategy and execution, will no doubt drive meaningful value for Everfox, our customers, partners and teammates,” said Wajsgras.

Who Is Ted Girard?

Girard is an industry veteran with 27 years of technology sales experience across the defense and civilian sectors. He most recently served as vice president of public sector at Snowflake and Okta . Earlier in his career, he led sales organizations at Perforce Delphix, BMC Software, BladeLogic, Brocade and Tektronix.

The appointment comes as Everfox continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio and market reach. In recent months, the company secured Microsoft approval for its Trusted Thin Client platform across Azure cloud environments and saw its Multi-Enterprise Spanning Architecture added to the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office’s baseline product list for secure cross-domain data sharing.