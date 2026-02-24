Microsoft has approved Everfox’s Trusted Thin Client for deployment across its Azure cloud environments, enabling secure cross-domain access in both government and commercial instances.

What Capability Does Microsoft’s Approval Unlock?

Everfox said Monday that the approval enables users, including defense, intelligence and federal civilian personnel, in multi-classification environments to access separate Azure tenants through a single, policy-controlled interface, eliminating the need for multiple physical endpoints to securely navigate networks of differing security levels.

When used with Azure Virtual Desktop, the platform supports smart card-based single sign-on across Azure Commercial, Government, Government Secret and Government Top Secret clouds. It also accommodates hybrid architectures.

TTC is designed to enforce identity-based controls tied to user credentials and classification levels, while isolating tenant environments to support zero trust principles.

“Microsoft’s designation validates Everfox’s long-standing commitment to simplifying secure access in complex, mission-critical environments,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO at Everfox.

“As agencies modernize and adopt cloud-first strategies, TTC provides scalable access without compromising security or performance. Everfox is proud to be the first to deliver this level of secure interoperability for Azure to empower government and industry to collaborate with speed, flexibility, and trust,” added Wajsgras, a nine-time Wash100 awardee.

How Does the Designation Connect to Prior Everfox–Microsoft Efforts?

The clearance builds on a strategic partnership the companies announced in 2024 to integrate Everfox technology into Microsoft Azure and deliver secure, multi-level cloud desktop capabilities for government customers.

Everfox has since continued developing its Trusted Thin Client platform, adding cloud-native features and performance enhancements to support unique and complex missions.

“Reducing friction in security operations is important to maximizing adoption of security tools,” said Leigh Madden, vice president for national security at Microsoft.

“The Trusted Thin Client solution developed in collaboration with Everfox is a great example of how we partner with industry leaders to develop innovative solutions to complex challenges,” Madden added.