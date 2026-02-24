Keith Strier , senior vice president of global artificial intelligence markets at AMD , will deliver the afternoon keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club ’s 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit , happening this Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Reston in northern Virginia.

Strier is the final keynote speaker to be announced for the event. He joins Joseph Larson of OpenAI , Thiyagu Ramasamy of Anthropic and Greg Little of Palantir as part of the summit’s elite lineup of keynote speakers.

Who Is Keith Strier?

Strier is an industry veteran with decades of leadership experience and is widely regarded as a premier expert in AI.

He joined AMD as senior vice president of global AI markets in 2024. In the role, he drives the development of new capabilities and leads the execution of the company’s strategy to accelerate and expand AI adoption across industries and governments worldwide.

Prior to AMD, he served as vice president of worldwide AI initiatives at NVIDIA, where he led the development of its worldwide AI Nations partnerships and sovereign AI initiatives.

Strier also served as the first global AI leader at EY and the first global chief digital officer at Deloitte earlier in his career.

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Strier has been active in shaping AI policy and governance worldwide. He is a founding member of the U.S. National AI Advisory Committee at the Department of Commerce and founding co-chair of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s AI Compute and Climate Expert Group and the Commonwealth AI Consortium. He is also a member of Australia’s National AI Centre Think Tank.

Strier holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law.

What Will Keith Strier Address in His 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit Keynote?

For his afternoon keynote, Strier is expected to talk about several topics central to today’s federal technology landscape.

Scaling AI Infrastructure for Mission Advantage

As agencies move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, computing infrastructure is increasingly essential to support data-intensive workloads.

Drawing from his work at AMD, Strier is likely to discuss how advancements in AI computing platforms are enabling agencies to process vast datasets more efficiently, improve decision timelines and strengthen operational resilience.

Public-Private Collaboration in the AI Ecosystem

The federal government’s AI strategy depends heavily on collaboration with commercial technology providers. From cloud companies to semiconductor manufacturers, private-sector innovation plays a critical role in accelerating capability development and deployment.

Strier may highlight how partnerships across hardware, software and integrator communities are essential to delivering secure, compliant and scalable AI solutions for defense and civilian agencies.

Responsible and Secure AI Deployment

As AI adoption expands, so do concerns around data governance, security, transparency and ethical use. Federal agencies must balance innovation with compliance and risk management. For GovCon leaders, aligning with evolving standards will be essential to long-term contract success.

Strier’s background in AI governance discussions positions him to address how industry can support responsible AI implementation while maintaining performance and competitiveness.

The Global Race for AI Leadership

Countries around the world, including the U.S., are competing to lead in AI development. Strier may provide perspective on how global AI market trends affect U.S. government priorities and how contractors can navigate a rapidly shifting technology environment.

