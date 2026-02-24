Sabel Systems has appointed Dolores Lowe as vice president of business development for space digital, tasking her with leading growth strategy and customer engagement across the U.S. Space Force and the broader commercial space sector.

Who Is Dolores Lowe?

Lowe brings over two decades of experience supporting space, air and joint missions, Sabel said Monday. Her background includes work in digital engineering, modeling and simulation, systems engineering, and program management.

She most recently served as a Space Force account executive at Valiant Integrated Services. Earlier roles included senior systems engineer and architect at Cole Engineering Services, account management and program leadership positions supporting U.S. Army and Air Force programs at Alion Science and Technology, and database and F-35 training systems leadership roles at Lockheed Martin.

In her new role at Sabel, Lowe will focus on expanding the company’s digital engineering and mission integration capabilities across the national security space enterprise.

“I’m excited to join Sabel Systems and help accelerate acquisition and deliver advanced capabilities for the U.S. Space Force and the space industry,” Lowe said, citing digital engineering as key to strengthening readiness in a contested space domain.

Alongside her new role, Lowe remains the national director of special projects for the Space Force Association, where she supports collaboration initiatives across the space enterprise.

How Does the Hire Align With Sabel’s Recent Space Investments?

Lowe’s appointment comes as Sabel continues to expand its space-focused portfolio. In January, the company acquired Centil to enhance its space domain systems engineering and DevSecOps capabilities. The transaction followed Sagewind Capital’s majority investment in Sabel and builds on the company’s broader effort to scale its digital engineering ecosystem.

In 2025, Sabel launched a digital engineering lab and expanded partnerships supporting digital twin and engineering platforms.