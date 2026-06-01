Carahsoft to Bring Clio’s Legal AI Platform to Public Sector

Carahsoft has partnered with Clio to deliver legal AI technology to the public sector

Clio’s platform supports case management, document review and legal workflows

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cybersecurity, cloud and more

Carahsoft Technology will make Clio’s artificial intelligence-powered legal platform available to public sector organizations under a partnership agreement.

The partnership comes as public sector organizations seek AI-enabled technologies that could help improve efficiency while meeting strict security and compliance requirements. These trends and other modernization priorities will be explored at the 2026 FedCiv Summit, featuring discussions on AI, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, workforce development and mission-focused innovation. Reserve your seat for the Oct. 29 event.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Clio’s public sector distributor for its legal AI platform through its reseller partners and positions on contract vehicles.

What Does Clio’s Legal AI Platform Offer?

Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform supports legal workflows, including case management, matter intake, document review, court scheduling, reporting and secure communications.

The platform is designed specifically for legal environments and enables organizations to centralize legal operations while using AI-powered capabilities to assist with routine analysis, decision-making and other administrative tasks while supporting accountability and maintaining oversight.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said the platform’s automation capabilities can help public sector legal teams manage growing workloads.

“Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform helps teams streamline case management, document automation, billing and more,” said Shrader. “By automating routine tasks, the platform’s AI capabilities enable teams to improve efficiency and better manage caseloads. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Clio to deliver secure, AI-powered legal technology to the Public Sector.”

How Will Public Sector Organizations Access Clio’s Legal AI Platform?

Carahsoft will offer Clio’s legal AI tool through its reseller partners and contracts, including the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

The platform is designed to support government legal departments, regulatory agencies, public counsel offices and justice sector organizations seeking to modernize legal operations while maintaining security, accountability and transparency.

“Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we’re helping Government legal teams adopt technology built for the scale, complexity and standards their work demands,” said Ronnie Gurion, chief operating officer at Clio.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector AI Partnerships?

Carahsoft has continued to expand its portfolio of AI-focused offerings through partnerships with technology companies supporting public sector modernization efforts.

Recent agreements include a partnership with Scale AI to provide federal agencies with access to the latter’s generative AI platform and test and evaluation offerings. The company also partnered with Willow to bring operational AI technology to government customers and teamed up with 2Trust.AI to make the latter’s AI governance and compliance platforms available to federal, state and local agencies.