PCI Government Services, PCI Professional Services Achieve CMMI Level 3 Appraisals

PCI Federal subsidiaries have achieved CMMI Level 3 appraisals for development and services

The designation recognizes standardized, repeatable processes for improved business functions

The milestone supports PCI’s focus on quality, efficiency and mission delivery

PCI Government Services and PCI Professional Services have attained Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 3 appraisals for both development and services, marking a process maturity milestone across the technology management services portfolio of their parent company, PCI Federal.

PCI GS announced the achievement in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, noting that the appraisals reflect efforts to establish efficient, repeatable and customer-focused processes designed to drive innovation, reduce risk and support mission outcomes.

What Does the CMMI Level 3 Appraisal Mean?

CMMI Level 3 recognizes organizations that have established and institutionalized defined processes for projects and business functions. The CMMI framework is designed to help organizations improve performance, quality and efficiency through consistent process management and continuous improvement practices.

“We are incredibly proud of the collaboration and hard work that made this milestone possible and remain committed to advancing excellence across every aspect of our organization,” PCI GS said.

SuprTEK, another PCI technology management services entity, previously attained CMMI Maturity Level 3 for development.

What Other Initiatives Has PCI Government Services Pursued?

The announcement comes months after PCI GS formed a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence company Seekr to help accelerate AI adoption in federal agencies.

Under the partnership announced in December, the companies said they would provide AI-driven capabilities supporting data readiness, cybersecurity, intelligence analytics, fraud detection, supply chain resilience and C4ISR modernization efforts.

At the time, Nick Dunn, president and CEO of PCI Government Services, said the collaboration would combine commercial AI innovation with the company’s expertise in data analytics, modernization and cybersecurity to support federal missions.