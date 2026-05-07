Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Willow to offer operational artificial intelligence platform to government customers.

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday it will serve as a public sector distributor of Willow’s technology, which will be available through reseller partners and cooperative contracts, including National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services.

What Capabilities Will Carahsoft and Willow Offer to Government Customers?

Willow’s operational AI platform is designed to unify facility systems, including HVAC, electrical, controls, water and maintenance records. According to the company, the platform provides a single operational view of an organization’s systems, allowing operational teams to predict and prevent failures or automate building controls.

Willow Copilot, a natural language interface, supports diagnostics, workflow activation and operational decision-making. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Willow platform is designed to meet government security and data requirements.

“Willow’s solutions enable agencies to manage mission-critical systems with greater control and real-time visibility,” said Lacey Wean, program executive for smart cities technology solutions at Carahsoft. “The platform uses AI to deliver actionable intelligence, empowering informed decisions that help avoid system failures.”

What Is Willow?

Willow is a provider of operational AI technologies for the built environment. The company’s platform combines digital twin technology and agentic AI to unify data across buildings, campuses and critical infrastructure facilities.

The company said its technology is currently deployed in 38 countries.

Recent Carahsoft Partnerships

Carahsoft has continued expanding its portfolio of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and operational technology partnerships for government customers.

In recent weeks, the company partnered with Wilmac Technologies to provide the Continuity Workforce Management platform , an AI-powered workforce management capability designed for emergency response organizations, to public sector agencies.

Carahsoft also entered agreements with 2Trust.AI and MyCISO to distribute AI governance and cybersecurity platforms across federal, state and local government markets.