Jim Bridenstine has been appointed CEO of Quantum Space.

Bridenstine served as the 13th NASA administrator from 2018 to 2021.

Bridenstine and his team will ensure Quantum Space is well-funded to advance long-term expansion and strengthen U.S. security interests in space.

Quantum Space has appointed former NASA Administrator and Wash100 Award winner Jim Bridenstine as CEO , strengthening the company’s leadership as it advances maneuverable spacecraft technologies for defense and commercial space missions.

What Will Jim Bridenstine Do as Quantum Space CEO?

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said Tuesday that Bridenstine will lead its long-term growth strategy and efforts to expand Quantum Space’s role in the evolving U.S. space security market. He will focus on ensuring the company has the capital needed to support its growth. His appointment comes as Quantum Space continues to scale operations following recent momentum, including its selection for the $1.8 billion Andromeda contract to deliver space domain awareness capabilities.

“Jim is poised to lead Quantum Space during this next phase of growth and as spending on space defense and exploration accelerates,” said Kam Ghaffarian , co-founder and executive chairman of Quantum Space.

What Experience Does Jim Bridenstine Bring?

Bridenstine brings leadership experience spanning government, military aviation and the space industry. As NASA’s 13th administrator from 2018 to 2021, he launched the Artemis program to return astronauts to the Moon and advance long-term deep space exploration while expanding the agency’s partnerships with private space companies through initiatives such as the Commercial Crew and Commercial Lunar Payload Services programs.

Before leading NASA, Bridenstine served three terms representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he sat on the Armed Services and Science, Space and Technology committees and supported the creation of the Space Force. He also served as a Navy pilot and reservist before later leading the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium.