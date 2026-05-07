Arcfield subsidiary Strategic Technology Consulting, or STC, has secured a subcontract from Oceaneering International to support work on a maritime system for the Department of War.

What Work Will STC Perform?

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the award covers support for the design, build, test and delivery of the maritime capability. Under the subcontract, STC will implement model-based systems engineering, or MBSE, approaches to enhance design development, system integration and decision-making throughout the program life cycle. The company will manage requirements configuration within the system model, refine system architecture, perform engineering analyses and support the expansion of the digital engineering environment within secure settings.

The work aligns with STC’s broader push into AI-enabled digital engineering capabilities, including its recently introduced Intelligent MBSE tool, which uses automation, large language models and machine learning to streamline systems engineering analysis and model development in secure environments.

“This award not only reinforces our role in delivering a technological advantage to defense customers but also reflects our significant contributions to accelerate the speed and enhance the quality and performance of critical defense systems,” said Kevin Kelly , chairman and CEO of Arcfield and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

How Has STC Supported Oceaneering?

STC, which Arcfield acquired in 2023, partnered with Oceaneering that same year to help establish the digital engineering environment and deliver MBSE training and technical support. Since then, the company has led the development of 398 system use cases using MBSE, creating detailed system behaviors, architectures and requirements for each scenario. This work has helped identify design gaps, support comprehensive impact analyses, and establish the foundation necessary to meet the end customer’s operations and maintenance requirements.