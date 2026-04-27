Cybersecurity software provider MyCISO and Carahsoft Technology have partnered to provide the SecurityOS platform to government agencies.

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What Does the MyCISO-Carahsoft Partnership Cover?

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as MyCISO’s master government aggregator and bring its SecurityOS platform available to the public sector. The cybersecurity platform will be offered through Carahsoft’s reseller network and contract vehicles, including NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System and the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate accountability, resilience and measurable cybersecurity outcomes,” said Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Through this partnership, Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with MyCISO to help agencies operationalize cybersecurity governance and clearly communicate risk and progress to executive leadership,” he added.

What Is SecurityOS?

The SecurityOS platform provides a centralized environment for managing cybersecurity frameworks, compliance and risk programs, while supporting incident response, supplier risk, metrics tracking and security awareness. It provides real-time visibility, automated reporting and risk-based planning aligned with public-sector standards, enabling agencies to strengthen governance, enhance cyber risk insight, boost response coordination, reinforce third-party oversight and minimize administrative burden through automation.

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