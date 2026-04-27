American Systems announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that it has promoted Douglas Ward to vice president and director of digital systems solutions .

What Will Douglas Ward Oversee?

In his new role, Ward will oversee the delivery of capabilities across submarine systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, acoustics, cyber, software development and analytics. The work spans multiple locations, including Groton, Connecticut; Newport, Rhode Island; Carderock, Maryland; and Keyport, Washington.

Who Is Douglas Ward?

Ward is an industry veteran with extensive experience in program management and operations leadership. An employee-owner at American Systems, he has been with the company for nearly eight years, serving as operations director for the digital systems directorate since June 2023 and as a program manager since 2018. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 13 years at DDL OMNI Engineering as a program manager.

What Is American Systems?

American Systems is an employee-owned government contracting firm that specializes in mission-critical and information engineering services for federal agencies. The McLean, Virginia-based IT and engineering services provider recently expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Lauren Kilcoyne as chief operating officer and acquired managed IT services firm Epsilon to broaden its capabilities.