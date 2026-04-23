Carahsoft has entered a distribution partnership with Acsense to provide identity and access management resilience capabilities to government agencies.

Acsense’s IAM Resilience Platform will be made available to public sector clients through reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and The Interlocal Purchasing System contracts, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

What Does the Acsense Platform Provide?

Acsense’s platform focuses on protecting and restoring identity environments. The system is designed to track configuration changes, automate recovery processes and provide audit-ready records to help agencies meet federal compliance requirements.

In the event of cyber incidents or configuration failures, the platform enables users to restore authentication services rapidly and maintain operational continuity.

Why Is IAM Resilience a Growing Priority?

“As Federal agencies expand AI adoption and address the identity security implications of agentic AI, IAM resilience has become a mission-critical priority,” said Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Acsense’s purpose-built platform safeguards, restores and validates control of IAM environments as the threat landscape evolves and identity attack surfaces expand,” he added.

How Does This Fit Into Carahsoft’s Cyber Portfolio?

Carahsoft has continued to expand its cybersecurity and identity portfolio through distribution partnerships that provide government agencies access to commercial technologies via established contract vehicles.

Recent collaborations include agreements with iDen2 to deliver a decentralized, passwordless digital identity platform and with Insane Cyber to support operational technology security through monitoring and threat detection tools. The company has also partnered with Mutare to provide voice security capabilities designed to counter threats such as phishing and AI-generated voice attacks.