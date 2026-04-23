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SpaceX Secures $57M SSC Contract for Link-182 Space Communications Support

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SpaceX logo. The Space Systems Command awarded SpaceX a contract for Link-182 space-to-space communications system support.
SpaceX

SpaceX has received a $57.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and demonstrate a space-to-space communications system as part of efforts to strengthen U.S. military capabilities.

SpaceX Secures $57M SSC Contract for Link-182 Space Communications Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The SpaceX contract underscores continued efforts to advance air and space defense through emerging technologies. These priorities will take center stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register now.

What Does the Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the firm-fixed-price contract supports the Link-182 space-to-space communications system. The work includes the acquisition, development and testing of resilient space technologies designed for proliferated low Earth orbit.

What Are the Details of the Contract?

The project will take place in Hawthorne, California, and will run through April 30, 2027. The award was issued following a competitive process that drew six bids. At the time of award, the Space Systems Command, which manages the contract, obligated $57.3 million in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funding.

Other Space Force Awards to SpaceX

The latest award builds on SpaceX’s ongoing work with the U.S. Space Force. In April, Space Systems Command awarded the company a $178.5 million task order for launches under the National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, Phase 3 Lane 1 program. Earlier, the company received nine task orders totaling $739 million for Lane 1 launch services under the same program. In October 2025, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance were selected to carry out the first seven launches under the NSSL Phase 3 Lane 2 contracts.

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Written by Miles Jamison

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