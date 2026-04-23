SpaceX has received a $57.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and demonstrate a space-to-space communications system as part of efforts to strengthen U.S. military capabilities.

The SpaceX contract underscores continued efforts to advance air and space defense through emerging technologies. These priorities will take center stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register now.

What Does the Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the firm-fixed-price contract supports the Link-182 space-to-space communications system. The work includes the acquisition, development and testing of resilient space technologies designed for proliferated low Earth orbit.

What Are the Details of the Contract?

The project will take place in Hawthorne, California, and will run through April 30, 2027. The award was issued following a competitive process that drew six bids. At the time of award, the Space Systems Command, which manages the contract, obligated $57.3 million in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funding.

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