EdgeScanAI has been deemed “Awardable” on the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

EdgeScanAI is an AI-powered records management and reporting capability for government agencies offering from Edgewater Federal Solutions

Edgewater Federal Solutions CTO Bob Amani said the awardable status is indicative of the innovation behind his company’s technology

Edgewater Federal Solutions, a provider of enterprise IT, cybersecurity and professional services, said Tuesday that it has achieved “Awardable” status on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for its EdgeScanAI offering.

“Being assessed as Awardable reflects both the innovation behind our technology and our commitment to delivering practical, scalable solutions that address real government challenges,” commented Bob Amani, chief technology officer of Edgewater Federal Solutions.

What Is EdgeScanAI?

EdgeScanAI is a records management and reporting capability for government agencies. Powered by OCR and artificial intelligence, it works to digitize legacy paper records, review and analyze content for sensitive or proprietary data, and handle the releasability process. EdgeScanAI runs inside an Azure Government, FedRAMP-authorized environment.

What Is the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace?

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital environment that hosts post-competitive videos of pitches by vendors of the products, software and services they are offering to the Department of War. To be post-competitive is to be awardable, meaning the videos have been assessed using competitive procedures, and the offerings they showcase are ready for selection and awarding by DOW activities. The EdgeScanAI video features a use case where AI-enabled document processing could accelerate releasability workflows.

EdgeScanAI joins the thousands of offerings on the marketplace that have been deemed awardable. Some recent additions include LMI’s RAPTR Platform, Cubic’s Tethys and TAKTICS platforms, Redhorse’s Intelligent Data Products as a Service and Procentrix’s ProCase-AI.