Carahsoft will serve as public sector distributor of Smarsh’s AI-powered communications compliance offerings

Smarsh’s cloud-based platform provides monitoring and reporting capabilities to manage risk and compliance

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Carahsoft Technology will make Smarsh’s cloud-based communications compliance offerings available to government agencies and other public sector organizations under a partnership agreement.

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Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Smarsh’s public sector distributor for its compliance platform through its reseller partners and positions on contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

What Does Smarsh’s Communications Compliance Platform Offer?

Smarsh’s artificial intelligence-enabled platform is designed to help agencies turn communications data into actionable intelligence by capturing and analyzing communications across digital channels to identify emerging risks and trends and generate critical insights. It combines communications governance, eDiscovery, compliance and automated supervision into a single platform

The platform enables agencies to speed up investigations, strengthen oversight, improve decision-making and address records management, regulatory and security requirements.

What Did Carahsoft & Smarsh Officials Say About the Partnership?

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we’re making it easier for Public Sector organizations to detect and address risk early, preventing regulatory violations, financial losses and reputational damage,” said Lanika Mamac, general manager of public sector at Smarsh.

Alec Wyhs, program executive for information governance and records management technology at Carahsoft, noted that Smarsh’s AI-driven technology provides agencies with visibility into communication data and helps them meet compliance standards.

“The platform provides comprehensive monitoring and reporting capabilities, enabling agencies to manage risk, safeguard sensitive communications and maintain trust,” added Wyhs.

How Does the Partnership Align With Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Initiatives?

The Smarsh partnership complements Carahsoft’s ongoing efforts to provide AI-driven, secure communications solutions for government customers. Recent agreements include a partnership with Movius to deliver AI-enabled, cloud-based secure communications offerings to agencies and a collaboration with Soprano Design to provide smart messaging capabilities for agencies and other organizations in the public sector.