Palo Alto Networks has received FedRAMP High Authorization for its Idira Identity Security Platform

Authorization adds SaaS-delivered privileged access management capability to the FedRAMP Marketplace

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine cybersecurity, AI and federal technology priorities

Palo Alto Networks has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorization for its Idira Identity Security Platform.

The cybersecurity company’s achievement of FedRAMP High Authorization for its Idira Identity Security Platform underscores the federal government’s continued focus on zero trust, identity security and cloud modernization. These priorities and other key technology initiatives will be explored at the 2026 FedCiv Summit, where government and industry leaders will discuss AI, cybersecurity, cloud adoption, digital transformation and more. Save your seat now for the Oct. 29 event!

The company said Wednesday the certification allows it to provide federal agencies with access to software-as-a-service-delivered privileged access management capability through the FedRAMP Marketplace. The authorization also complements Palo Alto Networks’ Endpoint Privilege Manager and Workforce Identity offerings, which are already FedRAMP authorized at the High impact level.

What Does the FedRAMP High Authorization Mean for Federal Agencies?

According to Palo Alto Networks, the FedRAMP High designation requires compliance with more than 400 security controls aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s SP 800-53 framework.

The company said the authorization allows federal agencies to use the platform to protect sensitive unclassified data and support zero trust architecture initiatives. Agencies can leverage a FedRAMP High-authorized platform to deploy privileged access management capabilities while managing identities across hybrid and multicloud environments.

What Is the Idira Identity Security Platform?

The Idira Identity Security Platform is a cloud-native identity security offering designed to manage and secure identities across an organization.

According to Palo Alto Networks, the platform provides privileged access management and workforce identity capabilities intended to help agencies secure human, machine and AI identities.