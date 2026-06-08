Parsons is expanding its use of AI to boost mission performance and business growth

AI tools are helping enhance decision-making, threat awareness and operational efficiency

Parsons’ PALADIN Lab serves as a hub for defense technology testing and collaboration

Parsons has announced that its expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence capabilities is helping accelerate mission outcomes and drive growth across its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments.

How Is Parsons Applying AI in Defense Missions?

The company said Thursday its AI strategy is embedded within customer capabilities to automate processes, evaluate operational data and support predictive modeling efforts. Within its Federal Solutions segment, the technology is being applied to accelerate decision-making, strengthen situational awareness and enhance threat detection and response capabilities.

According to Chair, President and CEO Carey Smith , AI served as a differentiator in eight of the company’s last 10 contract awards valued at more than $100 million.

“From autonomous cyber and counter‑UAS detection to predictive modeling for transportation networks and major infrastructure programs, we’re integrating AI directly into mission‑critical operations, accelerating customer outcomes, strengthening our competitive position, and expanding our addressable market,” added the eight-time Wash100 Award winner.

The company recently reported nearly $1.5 billion in first-quarter 2026 revenue, with growth across its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure businesses.

What Is the Role of PALADIN Lab?

Parsons’ PALADIN Lab at Aberdeen Proving Ground provides a secure environment for government, industry and academic partners to develop and test hardware, software and algorithms within existing defense architectures, with a focus on rapid prototyping, modularity and commercial technology integration.

At a recent AI Summit, Parsons and its partners demonstrated capabilities in Edge AI, spectrum dominance, space situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, advancing adoption pathways within the command, control, communications, computers, cyber and ISR community.

How Is AI Supporting Infrastructure Programs?

Parsons is using AI to enhance infrastructure planning, maintenance and resource management. Its iNET smart mobility platform leverages predictive analytics to optimize traffic operations and safety at more than 40 locations worldwide.

The company also applies AI to construction and logistics management, including bridge inspection programs supported by virtual inspection capabilities and digital asset records.