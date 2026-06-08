OMNI has added learning management and student tracking tools to Digital University

The upgrades will bring training, certifications and progress monitoring into one platform

The new capabilities are intended to give administrators greater control over classes and enrollments

OMNI has expanded the capabilities of the Digital University , the Department of War’s enterprise training and readiness platform, with native learning management and student information system functions designed to strengthen workforce development and training oversight.

What New Features Have Been Added to Digital University?

The company said Wednesday the enhancements integrate learner administration, training delivery, certification management and progress tracking into a single platform. Developed in partnership with the U.S. Space Force to support Space Training and Readiness Command requirements, the enhanced system is intended to provide a more unified and secure environment for service members, civilian personnel and mission partners.

The platform now supports curriculum development that combines commercial learning content, organization-specific training materials, assessments and assignments within structured learning pathways.

How Will the New Capabilities Strengthen Training Management?

OMNI said administrators can manage classes, enrollments, scheduling, communications and reporting through expanded instructor-led training tools. New enterprise search capabilities are designed to help users locate training content and courses more efficiently, while a custom report builder provides visibility into learner progress, certifications and organizational readiness.

The platform also includes expanded credentialing functions that allow organizations to issue and manage badges and certifications tied to workforce development and mission requirements.

What Does the Redesign Offer?

The redesign features a new interface designed to simplify navigation, boost performance and enhance usability. CEO Parag Thakker said combining content management, training delivery, learner administration and readiness insights within a single environment gives agencies a more scalable approach to managing training and workforce readiness.

How Has Digital University Evolved Over the Years?

The latest enhancements build on Digital University’s evolution from a digital literacy platform into a broader workforce readiness ecosystem. Originally developed to support Air Force training, the platform has expanded across the Department of War, adding enterprise training marketplace capabilities, advanced learning analytics and future-focused workforce development tools. The new learning management and student information system functions further unify training delivery, learner administration, credentialing and readiness management within a single platform.