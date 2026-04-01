Cubic Digital Intelligence has secured “Awardable” status on the Department of War’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for its Tactical Assault Kit – Timely Imagery Content Service, or TAKTICS, geospatial intelligence tool.

The designation, granted through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, indicates that the GEOINT platform has been competitively evaluated and is available for streamlined acquisition to address mission needs in artificial intelligence, data and analytics, Cubic said Tuesday.

What Is TAKTICS?

TAKTICS, an enterprise GEOINT dissemination platform, is designed for use within the Tactical Assault Kit ecosystem. It enables the automated transmission of imagery, terrain and vector data from secure repositories to TAK devices, even during disconnected, denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth conditions. By automating data workflows, TAKTICS reduces reliance on reach-back networks and accelerates information flow from enterprise systems to frontline operators.

The tool is already used across multiple defense units, including special operations and conventional forces, for mission planning, imagery analysis and data preparation in austere environments.

“Achieving Awardable status on Tradewinds validates both the operational impact of TAKTICS and the growing need for rapid, reliable GEOINT dissemination at the tactical edge,” said Samuel Stollar, vice president and general manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence.

How Does TAKTICS Fit Into Cubic’s Broader Portfolio?

TAKTICS is part of Cubic Digital Intelligence’s wider suite of defense software focused on GEOINT, video management and data orchestration across cloud, enterprise and tactical environments.

The company has continued to expand its capabilities in data-driven defense capabilities. In 2025, Cubic’s defense software division launched its artificial intelligence-powered Tethys platform, which supports data integration, automation and analytics for mission operations.

The company said at the time that Tethys would expand its suite of defense software tools, including the TAKTICS platform, which was enhanced with HawkEye 360’s advanced radio frequency data and analytics.