Tria Federal has appointed Tudor Alexandrescu as vice president of national security within its public safety business unit. In a LinkedIn post Tuesday, the company said Alexandrescu will spearhead growth initiatives, oversee delivery across its Department of Homeland Security and Department of State portfolio, and develop and implement strategies to expand Tria’s position as a national security support provider.

“Tria’s blend of deep mission expertise, digital modernization, and advanced data analytics gives DHS and DOS a partner that is uniquely positioned at the intersection of mission, technology, and innovation,” Alexandrescu stated. “I’m excited to help DHS and DOS leverage that strength to meet the threats of today and anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.”

Government leaders, including Pavan Pidugu of the Department of Transportation and Kirsten Davies of the Department of War, will discuss ongoing initiatives to modernize legacy government systems at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. The event will feature insightful panel discussions and networking opportunities for government contractors to build partnerships that advance federal and defense missions. Get your tickets today.

Who Is Tudor Alexandrescu?

Alexandrescu brings extensive experience leading complex national security and technology programs across the federal enterprise. Most recently, he served as chief of technology integration and innovation at the Transportation Security Administration.

Prior to his role at the TSA, he held leadership roles at Analytica, Capgemini and Informatica.

How Does Tria Federal Support Government Missions?

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Tria Federal delivers digital and technology services to support the modernization of federal operations and improve mission outcomes. Its capabilities span artificial intelligence, cloud engineering, agile development and advanced data analytics.

In July, Tria won a five-year, $174 million recompete contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide software engineering and development services in support of the VA’s Financial Services Center.

The company also recently teamed up with ServiceNow to further strengthen its ability to help agencies modernize their systems and automate workflows.