Chenega Subsidiary Wins USACE Security Services Contract

Chenega Naswik International has secured an $8.5 million contract to provide security services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Humphreys Engineer Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

In an email to ExecutiveBiz, the company said the contract extends its role supporting force protection operations at the site, where it has delivered similar services since 2023.

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What Does the Contract Cover?

Under the contract, Chenega Naswik International will provide armed security services, including installation access control, patrol operations, intrusion detection monitoring and emergency response.

The work is slated to commence in the coming days, with a projected completion date of September 2030.

“The CNI team is proud to have been awarded this contract once again and continue its force protection services for the Corps of Engineers Mission Support Battalion (UMSB) and HEC tenants,” said David Pine, president of the Chenega subsidiary.

How Does the Contract Fit Chenega’s Broader Security Portfolio?

The HEC contract extends Chenega Naswik International’s ongoing role in providing force protection services to federal customers.

In March, the subsidiary secured a five-year, $78.6 million task order from the Department of Homeland Security to deliver protective services at multiple Internal Revenue Service locations. It also booked an $82.5 million U.S. Navy contract supporting military installations, a $10.5 million contract from the U.S. Army Materiel Command and a $6 million contract supporting Special Operations Command South.

Other Chenega subsidiaries have also won related security contracts. These include a $22 million Department of Energy award to Chenega Security California Corp. for Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory security services and a $110 million hybrid contract Chenega Base & Logistics Services received from the Army for base operations support services.