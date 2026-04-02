Nava Appoints Kelly Feeney as VP of Operations & Automation

Nava announced Tuesday that it has appointed Kelly Feeney to the newly established executive role of vice president of operations and automation .

What Will Feeney Do in Her New Role?

Feeney is tasked with leading core operations to implement scalable processes that ensure consistent, long-term delivery. According to Sha Hwang , co-founder and chief operating officer of Nava, Feeney’s experience in rapidly scaling environments will help the firm build operations that match the “ambition, pace and complexity” of its delivery.

Who Is Kelly Feeney?

Feeney is an operations leader specializing in the integration of people, processes and systems. She brings extensive experience in cultivating leadership, optimizing organizational performance and guiding artificial intelligence integration, with a demonstrated track record of scaling high-growth companies.

Following five years at an independent operations consultancy specializing in digital transformations and legacy modernizations, Feeney developed her proprietary “Business Rhythm” framework, a system that bridges the gap between corporate vision and daily execution.

Prior to her consultancy, Feeney served as director of operations at Next Trucking and Newfront Insurance, and as head of special projects and operations at Convoy. She was also a key contributor during the formative years of Uber, Coinbase and Airbnb, guiding operations and logistics as the firms transitioned from startups to global enterprises.

What Is Nava?