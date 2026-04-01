Oracle Unveils Cloud Environment for Defense Contractors

Oracle has announced its Defense Industrial Base Isolated Cloud Environment designed to help defense contractors collaborate on classified programs within Oracle National Security Regions.

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What Is the DIB Isolated Cloud Environment?

The DIB Isolated Cloud Environment, or DICE, is a new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deployment option designed to enable defense contractors to operate in secure, isolated environments while maintaining compliance with Department of War security requirements and classification standards.

DICE allows organizations to expand on-premises classified environments into the cloud while preserving Secret Internet Protocol Router Network and the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System boundaries and supports secure collaboration among multiple contractors with granular access controls.

The platform seeks to provide DIB customers with access to artificial intelligence models, autonomous database services and high-performance computing within air-gapped Secret and Top Secret environments. Oracle said DICE also supports secure AI research and development, predictable pricing and faster program execution through reduced integration timelines and real-time collaboration.

Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government, defense and intelligence at Oracle, said the new cloud environment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting DOW and its partners that develop combat systems for warfighters worldwide.

“The ability for multiple defense contractors to collaborate securely on classified programs is essential to maintaining US technological superiority during this time of increased strategic competition,” added Lynch, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What’s the Accreditation Path for Oracle’s DIB Isolated Cloud Environment?

Oracle said DICE is undergoing security evaluation, including red team penetration testing and third-party assessment organization review, as part of DOW’s accreditation process.

Oracle expects the cloud platform to obtain provisional authorization to operate at the Secret level by summer.

How Does DICE Build on Oracle’s Defense Work?

Oracle has expanded its support for defense and government customers through a series of cloud authorizations and contracts tied to secure infrastructure and modernization efforts. The company secured Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 5 and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High approvals for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services.

Oracle has supported the Department of the Air Force through a Cloud One task order and Fusion Cloud deployments to help modernize enterprise systems and advance mission readiness. In addition, the company expanded its defense ecosystem and introduced an AI-powered data collaboration platform in partnership with Duality Technologies.