Cubic Digital Intelligence’s Tethys platform has been designated “Awardable” on the Department of War’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The designation, granted through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, indicates that Tethys has undergone a competitive evaluation, making it eligible for streamlined acquisition to support artificial intelligence and data-driven missions, Cubic said Tuesday.

What Is Tethys?

Tethys is an AI-enabled data orchestration platform designed to integrate and manage data across cloud, on-premise and edge environments. The platform supports real-time data movement and processing, enabling users to access and analyze information in both connected and disconnected systems.

How Does Tethys Support Defense Missions?

Cubic said the system automates data workflows, reduces reliance on manual data preparation processes and accelerates the delivery of operational intelligence, even in classified settings and contested environments. It is currently deployed within defense environments and under evaluation for broader use in multi-domain operations.

“As defense organizations work to accelerate decision-making across increasingly complex and contested environments, the ability to unify and operationalize data at scale has become mission-critical,” said Samuel Stollar, vice president and general manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence.

Tethys’ newly achieved Awardable status follows a similar designation for Cubic Digital Intelligence’s TAKTICS platform, further expanding the portfolio of vetted technologies available to defense buyers.