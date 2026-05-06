LMI’s RAPTR Platform Earns DOW Tradewinds ‘Awardable’ Status

LMI’s RAPTR modeling, simulation and analysis platform has achieved “Awardable” status on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

As the Pentagon continues to expand access to AI-enabled platforms through CDAO’s Tradewinds marketplace, defense leaders are also advancing conversations around modernization and operational readiness. Attend the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to join military and industry leaders as they discuss AI, reconfigurable air defense, cost-effective fires and other emerging technologies shaping the future battlefield. Secure your spot now at this LMI-sponsored event.

The company announced the designation and RAPTR’s availability on Tradewinds in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

What Is RAPTR?

RAPTR is a customizable modeling, simulation and analysis platform designed for deployment across multiple security classifications and mission domains.

According to LMI, the platform includes an extensible data library, visualization tools and an interface intended to help agencies generate insights from data to speed up the decision-making process.

The company said RAPTR enables users to deploy rapidly without heavy infrastructure, analyze across mission domains within one platform and scale decision support for complex environments.

In 2024, LMI announced that it would leverage its RAPTR platform to provide data analysis and technical support services for NASA under a $115 million blanket purchase agreement.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across the Department of War. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technology platforms intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying technology platforms for government consideration.

In January, LMI announced the addition of its SPECTR asset tracking and visibility platform to Tradewinds.