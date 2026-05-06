Patrick Roddy has joined Sodexo USA as chief operating officer for facility management and government services . Roddy announced the move on LinkedIn Tuesday.

Who Is Patrick Roddy?

Roddy is a senior executive and former U.S. Army officer with extensive leadership experience in facilities management, defense services and mission-critical operations. Throughout his career, he has managed billion-dollar business portfolios, large operational teams and government-focused service platforms in high-security environments. He also serves on the board at St. John’s Prep.

What Will Roddy Oversee at Sodexo?

In his new role, Roddy will oversee strategy, performance, growth and client delivery across a diverse portfolio that includes facilities management, project management, technical services, hospitality and culinary services. In addition, the role carries full profit and loss responsibility for a business valued at approximately $1 billion.

What Is Roddy’s Prior Experience?

Before joining Sodexo, Roddy served as president of CBRE Government & Defense Services , overseeing a global enterprise operating across more than 20 countries and supporting over 230 contracts. He was also executive vice president of operations at J&J Worldwide Services.

Roddy held executive leadership roles at American Facilities Professionals, including president and COO. He served as commander of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment and chief of staff and executive officer to the Joint Staff J-3. He also spent more than 15 years in the U.S. Army, including assignments with the 82nd Airborne Division.