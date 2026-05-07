The U.S. Army has selected eight companies to compete for task orders under a potential five-year, $49 million contract in support of the Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves, or NCODE, pilot program.

The Department of War said Tuesday the selected companies are ATX Capital Partners/ATX Defense, Beryllium Infosec, Cytex, David T Scott & Associates, Eccalon, Exostar, Security Centric, and Summit 7.

As the Army advances the NCODE pilot program to help small businesses strengthen cybersecurity compliance, government and industry leaders continue to examine how the service is addressing cyber readiness, modernization and operational resilience. The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will bring together senior defense officials and industry executives to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, reconfigurable air defense, cost-effective fires and other Army priorities. Reserve your spot now at this Summit 7-backed event.

Army Contracting Command, which received 31 bids through an online solicitation, expects work to run through May 14, 2031.

What Is the Army NCODE Program?

According to the Army, NCODE is designed to help small businesses within the defense industrial base improve cybersecurity posture through partnerships with verified external service providers, or VESPs, to implement cybersecurity requirements, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology SP 800-171 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The service noted that the NCODE marketplace aims to provide small businesses with lower-cost cybersecurity support by connecting them with VESPs to help protect sensitive information during government contracting work.

The Army first announced the NCODE pilot program in 2024.

What Is the Scope of the NCODE Pilot Program?

Summit 7 said the pilot phase will include eight VESPs serving a selected number of small businesses and will have the capacity to support up to 1,000 organizations.

The company added that the broader NCODE program is expected to launch within six months and expand to support thousands of eligible businesses across the defense industrial base.

According to Summit 7, the marketplace will be available to contractors supporting the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, National Guard and other defense agencies.

What Did Summit 7 & Exostar Executives Say About the NCODE Program?

Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards said the NCODE enclave environment will help smaller defense suppliers remain part of the DIB while continuing to provide capabilities for warfighters.

“These highly innovative companies bring capabilities to the ecosystem that we cannot afford to lose. Summit 7 is incredibly excited to help these companies continue to bring new capabilities to market for our warfighters,” added Edwards, a previous Wash100 awardee.

Dan Yaciuk, director of federal sales at Summit 7, described NCODE as a “groundbreaking solution” for businesses that may struggle to achieve NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC compliance requirements.

Exostar President and CEO Richard Addi said the initiative will help small businesses participate securely in Army programs.

In December, Exostar achieved CMMC Maturity Level 2 certification.