Exostar Achieves CMMC Maturity Level 2 Certification

Exostar has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Maturity Level 2 following an audit by a CMMC third party assessment organization authorized by The Cyber AB.

Exostar said Wednesday that the designation confirms that the company meets all 110 controls in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2.

Government data is being targeted by global adversaries. At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, industry experts and government leaders will come together to discuss the role of cyberspace in international conflict and the threats American systems are facing. Register here to join this critical GovCon summit.

What Does the CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

The Department of War commenced its planned four-phase rollout of CMMC in November. The program introduces mandatory cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors.

The first phase requires contractors to secure level 1 or 2 self-assessments to participate in solicitations. In phase two, companies will need level 2 certifications.

To achieve Maturity Level 2, the company must comply with NIST’s requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information.

What CMMC Services Does Exostar Offer?

Exostar has also received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Equivalency for its Managed Microsoft 365 offering, part of the company’s CMMC Ready Suite.

The CMMC Ready Suite provides tools to support the defense industrial base, or DIB, through their CMMC journeys. The tool suite also offers a certification assistant to streamline CMMC/NIST self-assessments and calculate Supplier Performance Risk System scores, policy management and optimization platform PolicyPro, and CMMC consulting services.

“Dating back to the early days of CMMC in 2019, we continue to invest in developing solutions to help our community navigate their CMMC journeys,” Jason LaPointe, chief technology officer at Exostar, stated. “Achieving and maintaining CMMC Maturity Level 2 and FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent compliance reflects our deep commitment to our customers to help them protect, execute, and expand their business with the DoD/DoW.”