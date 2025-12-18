KBR Earns AWS Migration Competency Status

KBR has achieved recognition from Amazon Web Services for its efforts to help organizations plan and migrate workloads to the cloud. KBR said Wednesday the AWS Migration Competency reflects its capability to support government customers’ digital transformation efforts while minimizing security risks.

“Achieving the AWS Migration Competency highlights our ability to modernize mission-critical systems securely and without disruption, keeping the technology our customers rely on up to date,” said Mark Kavanaugh, president of defense, intel and space at KBR.

“It also validates our capabilities to deliver the largest and most complex cloud migrations for the public sector, reinforcing the trust our customers place in us,” added Kavanaugh, who assumed his current role in May.

What Is AWS Migration Competency?

Launched in 2016, the AWS Migration Competency is granted to AWS Partner Network members that have demonstrated technical capabilities and experience in delivering cloud migration platforms designed to help organizations securely move workloads at scale.

How Does KBR Support Cloud Migration Efforts Through AWS MAP?

KBR leverages the AWS Migration Acceleration Program, or MAP, to provide customers with a structured approach to cloud adoption.

Through AWS MAP, KBR helps organizations conduct assessments, assess readiness and develop strategies in alignment with business objectives; use the AWS MAP funding program and financial operations best practices; and deploy workloads in AWS GovCloud and commercial regions while adhering to compliance frameworks.

KBR said its cloud migration portfolio includes modernization of mission-critical systems, petabyte-scale data transition and implementation of DevSecOps and FinOps practices for enterprise and federal clients.