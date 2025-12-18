Cybersecurity for operational technology has matured over the past decade, with network security monitoring tools deployed across thousands of industrial environments today, said Blake Johnson, a senior engineer at Galvanick. However, Johnson explained in an opinion column posted on the Galvanick website that present network security monitoring tools often fall short, sending security teams with constant alerts even on legitimate activity.

He added that organizations can still “get endpoint visibility without endpoint control.”

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together cybersecurity leaders and experts from across the public and private sectors to discuss emerging threats to American systems. Engage with top decision makers in government and industry about securing your systems or forge new partnerships at this highly anticipated GovCon networking event. Get your tickets here.

How Can Critical Infrastructure Organizations Secure OT?

Johnson explained in the article that sensors built into operating system application programming interfaces can provide telemetry data for endpoint visibility. Meanwhile, file system telemetry monitors file creation, modification and deletion data, including the process and user responsible for the action.

Pairing network telemetry from the endpoint and network sensors, which catches flow-level data, will provide security teams with information about specific processes and users, according to Johnson.

How Is Galvanick Helping Secure OT?

Galvanic is a cybersecurity tools provider based in Seattle, Washington. The company’s Extended Detection for Operational Technology, or XD/OT, platform monitors operational data sources continuously and can immediately detect attacker activity.

In November, Galvanick announced its partnership with Armada, a hyperscaler for edge computing, to offer integrated OT security and edge computing capabilities to address cyberattacks and support global industrial operations.

The companies’ combined capabilities will deploy advanced artificial intelligence at industrial sites for autonomous protection.