Industrial cybersecurity platform company Galvanick has partnered with Armada , a hyperscaler for edge computing, to provide integrated edge computing and operational technology, or OT, security capabilities for global industrial operations.

What Does the Galvanick-Armada Partnership Offer?

Galvanick said Tuesday the collaboration combines its continuous monitoring and threat detection tools with Armada’s Edge Platform to address OT cyberattacks, which have tripled since 2021. The joint platform allows advanced AI deployment at industrial sites without reliance on cloud connectivity, bandwidth or infrastructure modifications. The integrated system provides complete visibility, autonomous protection with zero-trust architecture and immediate threat context through behavioral analysis.

Which Sectors Does the Joint Platform Support?

The platform supports energy, mining, defense and federal infrastructure sectors. It enables real-time monitoring of remote or legacy systems, ensures operational continuity in disconnected environments and aligns with regulatory frameworks, helping organizations detect anomalies and protect critical operations without downtime.

What Did the Armada & Galvanick CEOs Say About the Collaboration?

“Every industrial operator faces an impossible choice: modernize and become vulnerable, or stay offline and become obsolete. With Galvanick integrated directly into AEP, that false choice disappears. Now you can run advanced AI anywhere in the world while maintaining mission-critical security,” said Dan Wright , CEO of Armada.