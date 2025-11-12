Maximus is expanding its partnership with Genesys to utilize artificial intelligence and cloud capabilities to modernize how government agencies deliver digital and voice-based services.

Maximus said Monday that, under the partnership, it will integrate Genesys Cloud into the Total Experience Management, or TXM, platform to create a personalized, adaptable and mission-aligned tool for constituent engagement.

“For agencies navigating rising service demands and the need to deliver more for less, the combined power of Genesys Cloud and Maximus TXM represents a proven solution,” stated Mike Raker, chief technology officer at Maximus. “TXM is engineered to be modular, AI-enabled and built for government. This collaboration gives agencies the agility, security and outcome-alignment they need to deliver smarter, faster, more accountable service.”

What Does the Partnership Bring to Agencies?

The integrated TXM and Genesys Cloud platform provides unified omnichannel orchestration across chat, voice, email and self-service systems. Its AI-driven engagement and analytics capabilities enable agencies to anticipate citizen needs, improve issue resolution and gain full visibility into constituent journeys.

The modernization effort also advances compliance with federal and state mandates while strengthening workforce tools for first-contact resolution.

“Our expanded collaboration with Maximus empowers government agencies to redefine what is possible for citizen engagement,” commented Jason Schick, vice president of U.S. public sector at Genesys. “With Genesys Cloud and Maximus TXM, agencies gain a secure, scalable foundation to apply AI across every interaction. Together, we’re helping government organizations deliver more efficient and satisfying services that meet today’s rising expectations and produce the outcomes that people depend on.”

TXM is already in use by agencies such as the Office of Personnel Management and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In June, the company released an upgraded version of TXM that incorporates Amazon Web Services capabilities, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Lex and Amazon Textract.